Wyoming Gamers Have Spoken — And Their Top Pick Is Shocking
Video games have become a huge part of our every day lives. So much so, that the studies have shown that the average American plays video games a little over 7.6 hours a week (which breaks down to just a little over an hour a day).
Obviously, factors like age and sex can alter those numbers. By gender:
- Males weekly average video game time - 10.68 hours (or 1.5 hours daily)
- Females weekly average game time - 4.72 hours (or .68 hours daily)
By age:
- Adults (20-29): 22% spent 6 to 10 hours per week gaming in 2025.
- Children (8-17): Spend an average of 1.5 to 2 hours daily.
READ MORE: Game On: A Comprehensive List of Video Games That Take Place in Wyoming
Last year (2024), video games earned an estimated $184 billion in revenue, while movies earned around $34 billion in the same year. To compare it even further, video games surpassed the combined revenue of both the film and music industries.
You can see how large a role video games play in our everyday lives, so the big question is, what are the most popular video games currently being played in Wyoming?
Here are the top 5 (and number one may surprise you):
- Minecraft
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
Minecraft is a super popular game, so no big surprise it took the top spot. For those that have never played it, Minecraft is a 3D survival sandbox game developed by Mojang Studios, owned by Microsoft, that has spanned multiple platforms. It even spawned a live action movie earlier this year (check out the trailer below).
Did your favorite video game make the list?
GAME ON: Video Games That Take Place in Wyoming
Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke
These are Casperites Top 10 Favorite Mario Video Games
Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke