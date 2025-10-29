Wyoming Gamers Have Spoken — And Their Top Pick Is Shocking

Wyoming Gamers Have Spoken — And Their Top Pick Is Shocking

Video games have become a huge part of our every day lives. So much so, that the studies have shown that the average American plays video games a little over 7.6 hours a week (which breaks down to just a little over an hour a day).

Obviously, factors like age and sex can alter those numbers. By gender:

  • Males weekly average video game time - 10.68 hours (or 1.5 hours daily)
  • Females weekly average game time - 4.72 hours (or .68 hours daily)

By age:

  • Adults (20-29): 22% spent 6 to 10 hours per week gaming in 2025.
  • Children (8-17): Spend an average of 1.5 to 2 hours daily.

Last year (2024), video games earned an estimated $184 billion in revenue, while movies earned around $34 billion in the same year. To compare it even further, video games surpassed the combined revenue of both the film and music industries.

You can see how large a role video games play in our everyday lives, so the big question is, what are the most popular video games currently being played in Wyoming?

Here are the top 5 (and number one may surprise you):

  1. Minecraft
  2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. Fortnite
  5. Helldivers 2

Minecraft is a super popular game, so no big surprise it took the top spot. For those that have never played it, Minecraft is a 3D survival sandbox game developed by Mojang Studios, owned by Microsoft, that has spanned multiple platforms. It even spawned a live action movie earlier this year (check out the trailer below).

Did your favorite video game make the list?

