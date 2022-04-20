Update: ‘Potential Drug Paraphernalia’ Being Investigated In Poplar Crash

On Tuesday evening, an accident occurred at the intersection of Poplar and Collins Drive, involving two vehicles. Now, Rebekah Ladd with the Casper Police Department has offered more information, including the fact that possible drug paraphernalia could have been involved in the crash.

Get our free mobile app

"Officers responded to a report of a car accident with potential injuries around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of South Poplar and West Collins," Ladd, the Public Information Officer with the CPD told K2 Radio News. "One car was traveling north on Poplar when a second car ran a red light traveling westbound on Collins and collided with the first vehicle."

Ladd continued, stating that "The driver of the first vehicle was pinned inside and had to be removed by first responders. The driver was transported to the hospital."

It was overheard by an on-scene reporter that one of the drivers may have had drug paraphernalia on their person, so Ladd was asked if that was a possible contributor to the accident.

"Investigation into potential drug paraphernalia is ongoing," Ladd stated.

K2 Radio News will provide more on this story as information becomes available.

Photos from the accident can be seen below.