Vehicle Goes Airborne in Evansville Police Chase

Evansville Police reported that on Wednesday, March 10th, shortly before 5:00 p.m., the Casper Police Department attempted to stop an older, black Cadillac that was said to be driven by a man named Bo McKinney who, a release noted, was known to have an active arrest warrant. McKinney was also said to have a suspended driver’s license.

Get our free mobile app

According to the release, as officers attempted to stop the vehicle near F Street and McKinley, the driver refused to stop and continued to drive the car away.

Casper PD officers, the release stated, were unable to continue to pursue the suspect, but Evansville Police officers observed that the same care who had eluded Casper PD entered the town of Evansville on Western Street, near Butches Bar.

Evansville PD activated their overhead emergency lights to stop the vehicle. The driver again refused to stop, which led to another pursuit throughout the town of Evansville.

Officers continued the pursuit with limited traffic on the roadway, reaching speeds as high as 70 miles per hour.

The vehicle being pursued turn onto Veterans Road, heading south. Because of the combination of speed and significant dips in the street, when the suspect went through the intersection at Curtis and 5th Street, the vehicle briefly went airborne.

Still undeterred, the vehicle continued to move, disregarding all stop signs that were posted. The vehicle continued south bound, where another Evansville PD officer was staged but, given the timing of the situation and the speed at which the vehicle was driving, officers were unable to deploy a tire deflation device at that time.

The release noted that the vehicle came back into Casper via Wyoming Boulevard, disregarding several red lights before turning into the Ridley’s parking lot. The suspect then drove behind the neighboring Village Inn restaurant, before turning onto Gannet Street. Traffic was light to moderate, the release stated, which allowed Evansville PD officers to continue the pursuit, which let back to Wyoming Boulevard.

Two Wyoming Highway Patrol Officers also joined in the pursuit.

The pursuit finally ended in the west side of the 2nd Street and Wyoming Boulevard intersection, after the suspected vehicle spun out, causing it to lose traction and stop. Before the suspect driving the vehicle was able to get the car in motion again, officers surrounded the vehicle and issued voice commands to the suspect, with weapons drawn.

Officers told the suspect to exit the vehicle with his hands up.

The release stated that the suspect was not complying with officers’ commands to exit the vehicle, so officers approached the vehicle, opened the driver side’s door, took the suspect to the ground and put handcuffs on him.

Casper Police Department officers that were in the area assisted with the arrest once the pursuit stopped.

The release said that the suspect, in addition to the active warrants and the fact that he was driving with a suspended license, was arrested for felony eluding, numerous traffic violations, and possession of a controlled substance, specifically methamphetamine.

The release noted that the Evansville Police Department has a pursuit policy that allows officers to pursue wanted subjects and criminals who elude the officers, and bring them into custody, to appear before the court.

“Apprehending criminals who elude officers is one of the many ways the Evansville Police Department works to keep criminals at bay and the community safe,” the release said. “Evansville Officers will pursue any criminal until they are apprehended.”

No property damage or injuries were sustained in the pursuit.

The Evansville Police Department wishes to thank the Casper Police Department and the Wyoming Highway Patrol for their assistance.