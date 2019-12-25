WATCH: Casper Police Department Release Christmas Greetings Video

The Casper Police Department sent their most sincere holiday greetings to residents this Christmas along with a friendly reminder.

The official Casper Police Department Facebook page posted a video along with a message that read:

From our family to yours, we wish you a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! K9 Jopi would also like to remind you to not drink and drive...and always wear your seatbelt (woof)

Also remember, law enforcement agencies across Natrona County will increase their efforts to stop drunk driving from Friday through New Year's Day. Click here for the full details.