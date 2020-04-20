Watch Casper Police Help Make a Little Boy’s Birthday Special

This is a tough time to have a birthday. Social distancing and restrictions on groups gathering mean most have to celebrate without friends around. That didn't stop the Casper Police Department help make a little boy's birthday special.

Christy Johnson shared this neat video on Facebook showing Casper Police Department cars driving by and wishing her son a happy birthday.

She said on her post: "Thank you Casper Police Department for coming to our birthday party drive-by! You sure made my son’s day special!"

Well done by some of Casper's finest. It's these kind of small victories that will help us eventually overcome this challenging pandemic situation.

