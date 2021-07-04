Watch Jeffree Star Get Surprised With a UFO Car

Casper's favorite celebrity transplant, Jeffree Star, recently (July 1st, 2020), was surprised with one of the coolest vehicles I've ever seen in my entire life.

YouTuber, Alexandra Mary "Alex" Hirschi, known as Supercar Blondie, rolled up on Jeffree with a UFO car. The car belongs to the Petersen Automotive Museum and is actually up for auction now. The vehicle is called the Lo Res Car.

According to the Peterson Automotive Museum website, the vehicle is described as:

The bespoke, four-wheeled wedge known as “The Lo Res Car” is a fully functional representation of a Lamborghini Countach (originally designed by Marcello Gandini) that has been subject to extreme deresolution.

A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit the Petersen Automotive Museum (a non-profit organization), helping to further their mission to preserve, present and facilitate a sustainable future.

In other Jeffree Star news, he recently stated he is selling his California mansion and moving to Casper.