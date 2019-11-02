WATCH: Little Boy Puts His Candy Stash In Empty Bowl For Trick-or-Treaters

It's awesome to see people doing good deeds. Even more so when you can tell it's genuine and when it's done by a child. That was the case when a security camera filmed a little boy this Halloween emptying out his own candy stash into a bowl at a house that had run out.

The little boy's name is Jackson. I originally came across the video on Twitter when it was shared by Captain America himself, actor Chris Evans along with a message that read:

Don't ever change, Jackson!!

I have to admit that I got a little teary eyed watching the video. It shows that there is still hope for our youth. Jackson has got to feel pretty good too now, because not only did Chris Evans share the video, but other super hero actors like Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) liked it as well.

Way to go, Jackson! You are now my hero!