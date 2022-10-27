WATCH: Shoshoni Police Department Confiscate Possessed Doll

If you have yet to get into the Halloween spirit (pun intended), then this is the perfect video to do just that.

The official Shoshoni Police Department Facebook page posted a hilarious video of their most recent acquisition. The short, minute and half video shows a "perp" handing over an interesting piece of stolen merchandise. The events that follow are what makes the video so funny.

I have to give it up to the Shoshoni Police Department, the perp actor, and the lone fireman. It was definitely a well written skit.

The only possibly thing that could make this any better is a follow up second part of the video where they share outtakes... or better yet, "real" horror stories of what happened with the so-called "possessed doll" after the camera was turned off.

