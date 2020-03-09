WATCH: Usher Shares His ‘Real’ Phone Number With Fans

It's getting easier everyday to react on a personal level with your favorite stars. From Twitter to TikTok, there are are various social media apps that make it even easier. Now Usher has taken it step further, by sharing his personal phone number.

Usher shared his personal phone number in a recent video he posted today (March 9th, 2020) to both his Twitter and Instagram accounts, along with a message that read:

Text me (404) 737-1821

We're super excited that he shared the number, but when you have a hit single titled "You Don't Have To Call", it kind of makes you worry whether or not he'll actually answer.