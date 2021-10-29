What Are The Best Halloween Treats Being Passed Out In Wyoming?

Trick-Or-Treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat. Wyomingites are the BEST when giving out Halloween treats. Halloween is the one time of the year when most parents let their kids really splurge and get 'Chocolate Wasted'!

Of course, who doesn't LOVE Halloween candy? the pumpkin Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, mini Snickers (you HAVE to eat 10 to make up just one regular Snicker, right?), Sour Patch Kids, Tootsie Pops and Candy Corn. When I was a kid, it seems like I would only get those hard fake tootsie rolls, popcorn balls and the extremely nasty peanut butter taffy candies called "Mary Janes".

Lynne Mitchell

2020 was definitely quite a bit different when Halloween rolled around (Thanks RONA) as everyone, even the nay-sayers, are being a little more cautious. Last year just 12% of households were expected to allow trick or treating, on a normal year that number is around 24%. Who would've thought the only holiday when kids don't mind wearing a mask, had some setbacks. This year is going to be different, even the CDC is saying to enjoy trick-or-treating...yep, the CDC is finally ok with America enjoying life again!

Year to year people seem to get more creative this time of year and Halloween treat giving in 2021 has gone to the next level. Wyomingites don't mess around when it comes to giving out GREAT treats. I'm not sure if people are more worried about being tricked, videoed and put on social media so they give better treats...but whatever the reason is, I'm all for Halloween In Wyoming!

Excellent Halloween Treats Being Passed Out By Wyomingites

