It's no small understatement to say that things were quite different in Casper over 100 years ago. You can see that yourself in this throwback photo of what Center Street in Casper looked like back in 1912.

I discovered this rare photo in the Library of Congress. Here's the complete version of what they shared.

(ca. 1912) Center Street, Casper, Wyoming. , ca. 1912. [Photograph] Retrieved from the Library of Congress[/caption]I was unable to pinpoint exactly where this photo is located on Center Street, but here's that approximate area now.

Google Maps Street View

If you ever feel adventurous and have some internet time to kill, the Library of Congress has thousands of Casper pics and many are from this era including a tanker being filled with oil in 1920, an oil well pump in Salt Creek in 1910 and a birds-eye view of the Midwest Refinery in Casper from 1912.

