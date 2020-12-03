What Is The Probability of Casper Having A ‘White Christmas’ This Year?

Most Wyomingites can agree that singular day of the entire year when no one will complain about snow is Christmas Day. If we're feeling jovial, we don't mind it on Christmas Eve either.

So what are the chances that Casper will get some snow this holiday season? With the exception of a few cold fronts here and there, it's been surprisingly and uncharacteristically warm, at least for a "normal" Wyoming winter.

Lucky for us, the National Weather Service did the research for just this occasion and for the entire country. Matter of fact, they were kind enough to supply us with a map (found here), that details our chances.

According to the map, Casper has 54% chance of at least 1 inch of snowfall on Christmas. That's not a high percentage, but it's better than nothing, especially when you consider that the majority of the southern half of the country has less than a 25% chance.

We'll take what we can get.