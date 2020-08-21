What Pharrell William’s New ‘Entrepreneur’ Video Means To Me As A Black Man In Wyoming

At midnight (August 21st, 2020), Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z released a brand new song called Entrepreneur. The music video soon followed and it's one of the most touching and positive things I've seen in awhile.

The video highlights various Black business owners, not just in America, but around the globe.

This video, as well as the song itself, brought tears of joys to my eyes. With everything going on in the country, especially over the course of the last 6 months, it was bright light in dark storm.

I was born in Casper, but I was raised in Flint, Michigan. Growing up in the inner city in the late 80s and early 90s, was a particularly rough time. Flint, to this day, is one of the top cities for most violent crimes in the country. My personal success story included me joining the Unites States Marine Corps the day after I graduated high school, being stationed in Okinawa, Japan, picking up deejaying as a hobby while I was there, to turning it into a career.

After over 20 years of being a professional disc jockey, to starting and running my own mobile DJ service to simultaneously working in radio, this video reminded me that anyone can do anything they set their mind too, no matter your race, creed sex or religion.