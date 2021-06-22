Wheelchair Stolen from Disabled Citizen in Downtown Casper

The Casper Police Department have released a statement regarding a wheelchair that was stolen in the downtown area of Casper on Thursday, June 10.

It began with a social media post, shared to many of the community classified pages.

"Can anyone tell me the name of this person?" the post began. "I have a severe neurological disability and have to use a wheelchair. This individual and his friends decided to steal my wheelchair from my place of employment Thursday June 10th. (That just happened to be the same day that I was sitting in a hospital hooked up to an IV receiving medical treatment.)They were seen riding it around in the downtown area. Specifically Wollcott and at David St Station. If you have any idea who he is please let me know."

The post was shared more than 900 times by the community, and a police report was filed.

Rebekah Ladd, the Public Information Officer with the Casper Police Department, stated that "On June 16th, around 9:00 a.m., Casper Police were contacted by an individual who stated that her motorized wheelchair was stolen on June 10th. She told officers that the wheelchair was parked at the bottom of the parking garage located at 230 South Wolcott. When she returned on June 14th, she told officers she found that her wheelchair was missing. The wheelchair was seen on security camera footage as being taken by several juveniles. The wheelchair was also reported to be seen in the downtown area around this time with the juveniles."

Ladd stated that officers are actively investigating this theft, and the social media post had an update, stating that CPD did have a 'person of interest in this case.'

CPD asks that if you have any information regarding this crime, to please contact them at 307-235-8278 and request to leave a message for Officer Chand. You can also report any information to Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling 307-577-8477 or visit crime-stoppers.com, where you can report anonymously.