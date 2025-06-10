Wyoming Ranks Low in Best States for Working Dads

If there is one thing that is genuinely known by the masses is that Wyoming is a state full of hard workers.

Are Wyomingites Really Working That Hard?

That's a easy to answer. Yes, we do work that hard. As a matter of fact, last year, the Cowboy State was ranked 4th overall for the Hardest Working States in America. We also ranked 2nd for the most average workweek hours.

It's also worth noting, Wyoming has consistently landed in the top ten on that list for the last five years running.

Maybe that's why it's no secret that the Equality State ranked very poorly on the latest study from personal finance website, WalletHub, for their Best & Worst States for Working Dads (2025).

Wyoming ranked 30th overall in comparison with the rest of the country. If you want to know a grade comparison, that would give us a D-.

What factors attributed to Wyoming's Low Score?

WalletHub determined the best (and worst), states for men who play a dual role of parent and provider, by comparing all the fifty U.S. states and the District of Columbia across twenty-two key indicators of friendliness toward working fathers. The data set ranges from the average length of the work day for men to child-care costs to the share of men in good or better health.

How did Wyoming Score on Key Metrics?

Let's take a look:

Economic & Social Well-Being Rank - 22nd

Work-Life Balance Rank - 50th

Child Care Rank - 22nd

Health Rank - 36th

Average Work Day (in Hours) for Males - 49th (tied with North Dakota)

As a father myself, that works full time and runs a small business, this study really hit home. While I am financially stable, have a flexible schedule and (now), more free time, it wasn't always that way. Even now there are days, particularly during the summer months, when I can't spend as much time as I'd like with my little ones.

Now that I have adult children, I really wish I could have some of that time back. After all, family is the most important thing.

