WyoLotto Is Giving Non-Winning Tickets A Second Chance This Week

Starting today (January 18th, 2021), if you have non-winning lottery tickets, you will get a second chance to win $1000 a piece, for a total of up to $4000.

The official Wyoming Lottery Twitter account posted the a pretty awesome 1980's retro video game style gif along with a message that read:

Non winning tickets means game over... right? Well not this time! We're giving your non-winning tickets for draws between 1/18 - 1/30 a second life with our new Second Chance Giveaway! Learn more here: https://wyolotto.com/second-chance/

In addition to this week's second chance drawings, the jackpots to your favorite games are continuing to rise. The Cowboy Draw jackpot is at an estimated $740,000. The Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $850 million. The Powerball is estimated at $730 million.

Although no one hit the Cowboy Draw jackpot on Thursday, there were quite a few winning tickets sold all across the state:

6 - $1000 winners | matched 4 numbers

327 - $20 winners | matched 3 numbers

4170 - $5 winners | matched 2 numbers

The winning numbers from Thursday's drawings were: 2, 34, 42, 44 and 45.

The next drawing is Monday, January 18th, 2021, at 2:00 pm.

The WyoLotto also recently released their free app, where you can also check winning numbers and the latest lottery news.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app