Wyoming Highway Patrol Offering a Hiring Incentive

The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) is offering a hiring incentive for applicants.

If you begin employment with the WHP by June 30, 2023, you'll get paid for 80 extra hours at your hourly hire rate after the first month.

This limited-time incentive is only available to new hires and rehires.

"If you are looking for a rewarding and challenging career, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is the agency for you. Join our team and become part of what we do – protecting lives and making Wyoming safer. We have many positions in various areas, including law enforcement, communications, administration, and technology. We offer excellent benefits and pay for all jobs."

"Don't miss your chance to take advantage of this incentive and apply today to any current position openings found by visiting www.governmentjobs.com/careers/wyoming and searching the keyword 'Highway Patrol,'" the agency wrote in a Facebook post.