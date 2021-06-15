Wyoming Ranked in the Top 20 on ‘2021’s Best States To Live In’

Wyomingites have long known that this is one of the best places to live on Planet Earth, but a new study now verifies it.

According to a recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, Wyoming ranked in the top 20 for their "2021's Best States To Live In". The Cowboy State actually ranked 13th overall.

There were quite a few key metrics that Wyoming scored high on. For instance:

2nd - Highest Percentage of Population 25 & Older with a High School Diploma or Higher

6th - for Safety

12th - for Affordability

Although Wyoming grabbed some very high marks. However, the main reason we didn't rank even higher was because we ranked 49th overall for "Lowest income Growth", 48th overall for "Highest Average Weekly Work Hours" and 48th overall for "Fewest Restaurants per Capita" (if you remember, that particular statistic hurt us in the 2021's Most Fun States in America list too).

All in all, it's nice landing in the top half of the entire country for one of these list.