Wyoming Reports 322 COVID-19 Cases and Four New Deaths

The Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday afternoon that four Fremont County residents, identified as Northern Arapaho Tribe members, died from complications from COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to six deaths.

Statewide, the number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide rose to 322, up from 317 on Monday, 119 probable cases, and 254 recovered cases.

The newly confirmed deaths include an older man, older woman, adult woman and adult man. Each had been hospitalized. Two of the four had existing conditions that put them at higher risk of serious illness related to the virus, according to the health department.

“These announcements are difficult to make,” state health officer and state epidemiologist Dr. Alexia Harrist said.

“We’ve talked a lot about who has the highest risk of hospitalization and death related to this disease and that is important information,” Harrist said. “But the truth is anyone can get sick with COVID-19, anyone has a chance of a serious illness and anyone who is infected can pass COVID-19 on to others.”

Elsewhere in the state, the number of confirmed cases in Natrona County remained at 38 from Monday.

Friday, Casper-Natrona County Health Department spokeswoman Hailey Bloom said the number of positive cases in the county is probably far higher than the reported number of confirmed cases.

Statewide, Laramie County had the most cases at 76, followed by Teton County at 62, then Fremont County at 51.

Platte and Weston counties had not reported any confirmed cases.

As of Monday, the state health laboratory had completed 3,692 tests, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had completed one test, and commercial labs had completed 3,670 tests.

As of Tuesday, 16.1% of cases had required hospitalization, 78.3% had not required hospitalization, and the rest were unknown. (This information reflects only hospitalizations reported to the Wyoming Department of Health, therefore this information may be incomplete. This number indicates the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness. It does not indicate the number of patients currently hospitalized.)

As of Tuesday, 40.1% of confirmed cases had underlying health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes; 46.6% had no underlying health conditions; and the rest were unknown.

Of the lab-confirmed cases by race and ethnicity, 64.3% were white, 13.4% were Hispanic, 12.4% were American Indian, and 1.2% were black.

Most cases were in the 60-69-year age group at 19.6%; followed by the 19-29-year age group at 17.7%, and then the 50-59-year age group at 17.1%.

These are the cases by county. The Wyoming Health Department said the first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; the second number shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Albany: 6.

Big Horn: 1 (2).

Campbell: 14 (4).

Carbon: 4.

Converse: 9 (6).

Crook: 4 (1).

Fremont: 51 (6).

Goshen: 3 (1).

Hot Springs: 1 (2).

Johnson: 11 (4).

Laramie: 76 (32).

Lincoln: 6 (4).

Natrona: 38 (10).

Niobrara: 1 (1).

Park: 1.

Sheridan: 12 (4).

Sublette: 1 (2).

Sweetwater: 10 (6).

Teton: 62 (28).

Uinta: 6 (1).

Washakie: 5 (3).

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

From Wuhan to New York City: A Timeline of COVID-19’s Spread