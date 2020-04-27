Wyoming Reports 389 COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths, 343 Recovered Cases

The number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wyoming on Monday rose to 389, up 40 from Friday, on Wednesday; plus 131 probable cases and 343 recovered cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The total number of deaths statewide remains at seven.

In Natrona County, the number of cases remained at 39.

Statewide, Fremont County had the most cases at 98, followed by Laramie County at 89, then Teton County at 64.

Platte and Weston counties have not reported any confirmed cases.

As of Monday, the state health laboratory had completed 4,319 tests, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had completed one test, and commercial labs had completed 4,295 tests.

As of Monday, 14.4% of cases had required hospitalization, 74.3% had not required hospitalization, and the rest were unknown. (This information reflects only hospitalizations reported to the Wyoming Department of Health, therefore this information may be incomplete. This number indicates the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness. It does not indicate the number of patients currently hospitalized.)

As of Monday, 37.8% of confirmed cases had underlying health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes; 45.5% had no underlying health conditions; and the rest were unknown.

Of the lab-confirmed cases by race and ethnicity, 57.6% identify as white, 17.7% were American Indian, 14.1% were Hispanic and 1% were black.

Most cases were in the 60-69-year age group at 18%; followed by the 19-29-year age group at 17.5%, and the 50-59-year age group at 16.5%.

The most reported symptoms of confirmed cases were coughing at 68.6%, followed by fever at 59.1%, headache at 55.3% and muscle aches at 53.7%.

These are the cases by county. The Wyoming Health Department said the first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; the second number shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Albany: 7.

Big Horn: 1 (1).

Campbell: 14 (9).

Carbon: 4.

Converse: 11 (6).

Crook: 5.

Fremont: 98 (8).

Goshen: 3 (1).

Hot Springs: 1 (2).

Johnson: 11 (4).

Laramie: 89 (39).

Lincoln: 6 (3).

Natrona: 39 (10).

Niobrara: 1 (1).

Park: 1.

Sheridan: 12 (4).

Sublette: 1 (2).

Sweetwater: 10 (6).

Teton: 64 (31).

Uinta: 6 (1).

Washakie: 5 (3).

