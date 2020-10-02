The Wyolotto's Wyoming-only game, Cowboy Draw, now has an estimated jackpot of $2.055 million.

Although no one hit the jackpot on Thursday, there were quite a few winning tickets sold all across the state:

15 - $1000 winners | matched 4 numbers

711 - $20 winners | matched 3 numbers

9252 - $5 winners | matched 2 numbers

The winning numbers from Monday's drawings were: 3, 9, 17, 35, 41.

The next drawing is Monday, October 5th, 2020, at 2:00 pm.

The WyoLotto also recently released their free app, where you can also check winning numbers and the latest lottery news.