You’ll Be A Multimillionaire If You Win The ‘Cowboy Draw’ Jackpot
The Wyolotto's Wyoming-only game, Cowboy Draw, now has an estimated jackpot of $2.055 million.
Although no one hit the jackpot on Thursday, there were quite a few winning tickets sold all across the state:
- 15 - $1000 winners | matched 4 numbers
- 711 - $20 winners | matched 3 numbers
- 9252 - $5 winners | matched 2 numbers
The winning numbers from Monday's drawings were: 3, 9, 17, 35, 41.
The next drawing is Monday, October 5th, 2020, at 2:00 pm.
The WyoLotto also recently released their free app, where you can also check winning numbers and the latest lottery news.