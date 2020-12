A 208-mile stretch of eastbound Interstate 80 is closed in Wyoming thanks to winter weather conditions.

The highway in southern Wyoming is closed eastbound from Rock Springs to Rawlins. It's completely shut down from Rawlins to Laramie.

The highway's reopening time is unknown as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory is in place for Wyoming's southern mountains.

