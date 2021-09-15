It does not get more exotic than this. There's a $65 million dollar dude ranch that's just become available and it's currently the most expensive property available in Wyoming.

This gorgeous property was just listed a few days ago on Realtor. It's 1445 Hansen Peak Road in Jackson. It's also known as Camp Teton and is the most expensive property currently available in our state as of now.

Throw whatever amazing adjective you want at this property and it probably won't do it justice. It is truly breathtaking and I have more than 20 pics to prove it.

$65 Million Camp Teton Dude Ranch Most Expensive in Wyoming

The physical numbers describing this home are crazy. 8 bedrooms, 5 1/2 bathrooms and over 14,000 square feet of living space. Oh, and it all comes with views of the Tetons everywhere. Everywhere.

You don't get this kind of luxury for free. Nope. The current asking price for Camp Teton is $65,000,000. That's a lot of zeroes and crooked numbers. That's over $7,200 per square foot if you're wondering.

Is it worth it? Hey, it's only money. If you have $65 million dollars, you probably have too much time on your hands anyway. Relax and enjoy this elaborate Wyoming ranch. I would argue you couldn't buy a better quality of life anywhere in the world better than this place.

