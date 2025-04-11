Annual Cowboy State Spring Expo Happening Saturday at the Eastridge Mall

Get your shopping on with nearly a hundred local vendors at the Eastridge Mall, this Saturday afternoon, for the Cowboy State Spring Expo.

The Annual Cowboy State Spring Expo Facebook event page states:

This is a family friendly "All things Spring" Expo/party! There's sure to be delicious treats and creative gifts for Easter baskets and Mother's Day.

Bring the family for face painting, LOCAL gift shopping and photos with the Easter Bunny.

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, April 12th, 2025 | 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

WHERE: Eastridge Mall - 601 SE Wyoming Blvd, Casper, WY 82609

COST: Free

The Dog House food truck will also be inside the mall at the food court during the event.

Visit the official Cowboy State Events website (by clicking here), to see the complete vendor listing.

