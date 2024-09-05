Awesome New Feature at Natrona County Library When Getting a New Library Card

To all Casper residents that don't have a library card, now is the perfect time to get one.

The Natrona County Library has a cool new feature if you are getting a library card for the first time.

Earlier this morning (Thursday, September 5th, 2024), the official Natrona County Library Facebook page shared the details with a pair of pics and a caption that read:

📸💳 This month, when you sign up for a library card, you also get to take your picture in our fun new photo booth! Pick from 5 different card designs–astronomy, paint, Prometheus, Wyoming cowboy, or the Platte River–to show off your style. Then smile for the camera and be sure to tag us and #librarycardsignupmonth in your posts! 📚

Learn more about Library Card Sign-Up Month at https://bit.ly/3ZcBzEC

For those that are not aware, the library provides so much more than just books. You can also check out music, movie, video games and so much more. Find out about all the Natrona County Library has to offer by visiting their official website here.

