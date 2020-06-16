Bath & Body Works Set To Reopen Friday In The Eastridge Mall

More and more shopping options have been reopening locally since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown the majority of retail options in March. Coming up this Friday, Bath & Body Works will be open again as well.

The Casper store, located in the Eastridge Mall, will be open from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm starting on June 19th, 2020.

DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media

According to BathandBodyWorks.com, here are the safety precautions that are in place:

CARING FOR OUR CUSTOMERS We're cleaning regularily (especially high-touch areas!), providing hand sanitizers as you shop, limiting the number of customers in-store and using floor markings to maintain a safe social distance. CARING FOR OUR ASSOCIATES For all of our team members, we're ensuring a safe 6-foot social distance, cleaning daily, providing masks and hand sanitizers, and following protocol if anyone develops symptoms. Along with that, we're conducting wellness checks and installing plexiglass shields near registers in store --and in partner distribution centers, we're staggering shifts and disinfecting workstations multiple times a day.

Bath & Body Works will be joining the recently reopened Best Buy location, that opened its doors to in-store shopping yesterday (June 15th, 2020).

For more information on which stores and restaurants are open at the Eastridge Mall, along with store hours and COVID-19 safety precautions, click here.