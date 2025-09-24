Bring the Heat: Salsa Contest at The Bayou Benefits Great Cause

The 5th annual Bayou Bar Salsa Showdown is coming up this October in Mills.

Do you think your recipe is the best in town? This is your chance to prove and win some awesome cash prizes, along with bragging rights.

The Bayou Bar & Liquor Facebook page shared the details with a pic of the sign-up sheet and message that read:

Think your salsa is the best in town? We're calling all salsa masters to battle it out at The Bayou Bar's 5th Annual Salsa Showdown!

Bring the heat and sign up to compete for bragging rights and awesome cash prizes. Whether your salsa is mild, fire, or something in between, we want to taste it!

To sign up:

Name your salsa, pay your $20 entry per salsa, buy your salsa at the Calcutta, make winning salsa, win money!!

Visit us at the bar to get all the details 301 Platte in Mills

Calcutta Oct 24th 5pm, Salsa Showdown Oct 26th 2-5pm

Mark your calendars for a night of epic flavor, live music, and cold drinks. Don't just talk about your salsa—prove it!

PROCEEDS OF EVENT GOES TO MILLS PROFESSIONAL FIREFIGHTERS AND FIRST RESPONDERS! Thanks for all you do!

Get our free mobile app

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Calcutta: October 24th, 2025 at 5:00 pm | Competition: October 26th, 2025 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

WHERE: Bayou Bar & Liquor - 301 Platte Ave, Mills, WY 82644

COST: $20.00 per salsa entry

This is your chance to prove once and for all how your homemade salsa rates against the rest of the area, with the proceeds going to a great cause.

These Are the 53 Restaurants Casper Residents Miss the Most Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke