Captain America Quizzes Casperites About July 4th [VIDEO]

Today is July 4th. America's birthday! Captain America made an appearance at the 2016 Fireworks Festival at the Casper Events Center to ask some questions about some history behind the 4th of July.

The first question posed was: Who did we gain our independence from? We all know the answer is, of course, England (Great Britain). The second question was: What year did we gain our independence? The answer is 1776. Contrary to popular belief, the answer is not 1492. The last question was: Can you name two founding fathers? There are many answers to this question. The most popular were George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. There were a few folks who said "Lincoln". Lincoln came a bit later and did attribute quite a bit to this country, but does not fall in the realm of founding fathers.

Luckily here in America, one has the opportunity to educate themselves. There are many programs out there for those who would like to learn more about the history of America. It is also 2016 and you can look up everything on the internet.

Happy Birthday America!

Get our free mobile app

Actual Wyoming Laws That are Completely Bonkers Just like all states in the U.S., Wyoming has its own set of laws. If you dig deep into the Wyoming law book, you will find some real obscure laws you probably didn't even know existed.