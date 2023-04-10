Ready to wake, bake, and celebrate this 4/20? Join DJ Nyke all day for Casper's first 4/20 hemp crawl. He'll be making his way through hemp shops all day celebrating with deals, prizes, and so much more.

DJ Nyke will be live on-air at all of the locations below. Check out the schedule and the list of deals you can take advantage of.

SCHEDULE:

9:00AM - Wyoming Botanicals - 241 South Center Street Suit A

10:00AM - Elevated Highway - 330 S Walsh Dr #200

11:00AM - Dr. Chronics - 300 N Center St #7

12:00PM - Platte Hemp Company - 134 E Midwest Ave

1:00PM - Oasis - 136 S. Wolcott St Suite 107

2:00PM - Mindful Journeys - 3520 E 2nd St.

3:00PM - Wyoming Organics - 1335 S McKinley St,

4:00PM - 4 Bidden Leaf - 604 E 2nd St

DEALS:

Wyoming Botanicals: 42% off all our CBD and Hemp Products. 25% off everything else in the store including our Kratom, Not your Mother’s Teas” line Dragon Blends, Nicotine flowers, pre-roll, cartridges, And more.....

Elevated Highway: See store for details.

Dr. Chronics: Buy anything in store and get a free gram of distillate, 2 joints for two dollars and 25% off all THCO products.

Platte Hemp Company: Come 420 it's an all-out celebration with grab bags, bundle deals, and an astounding buy one get one 50% off the whole store- not to mention a food truck out front with plenty of munchies.

Oasis: PreRolls starting at $1. Veterans/Seniors 20% off. Free Samplers!! Spend more than $50 and get enter to win ticket for Hog Fest.

Mindful Journeys: 30% off CBD. 30% off glass. 25% off cannaboids. 1 FREE Preroll with Purchase.

Wyoming Organics: $10 buys a stainless steel dab straw, a preroll, and that person’s 1st dab. Every dab after is $4. Prerolls will be sold at the 307 Dab Bar for $5. Shorty Brick’s Picks. Flower Specials will be 10% off on all 1/8ths and 1/4s, and 20% off on all ½oz or less.

4 Bidden Leaf: PreRolls starting at $1. Veterans/Seniors 20% off. Free Samplers!! Spend more than $50 and get enter to win ticket for Hog Fest.