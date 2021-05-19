Casper Comic-Con Returns to the Ford Wyoming Center This June

Comic books fans, collectors and cosplayers can all rejoice. The third annual Casper Comic-Con is happening soon!

This year's Casper Comic-Con will take place Saturday and Sunday, June 26th and 27th.

Comics, cosplay, art, and toys can all be found in one place! Vendors will be on hand for attendees who want to buy, sell, and trade comic books, toys and pop culture memorabilia. There will be a costume contest, known as ‘cosplay’ with prizes for first, second and third place in the Adult and Child categories. Child contest is for ages 14 and under.

This year's celebrity appearance is comedian and DragonBall Z voice actor, Mark "Kidwok" Britten. Over the years, Britten has voiced several characters in the English dub of the franchise. He is still the voice of Grand Kai.

WHEN: Saturday & Sunday, June 26th & 27th, 2021

WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center

COST: Tickets range from $11.00 - $23.00 | children 8 and under are free

Vendor space is still available. Contact Clint at 913-961-4347 or email caspercon@yahoo.com.

For sponsorship opportunities, please call Brad at 307-235-8443.

Like the Casper Comic Con page & event on Facebook for info about the event!