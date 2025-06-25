Get Ready: Cosplay Contest Returning to Casper Comic Con for 2025

A fan favorite event is coming back to Casper Comic Con this summer, for both days, with the return of the cosplay contest.

The Ford Wyoming Center shared the announcement via their Facebook page stating:

COSPLAY CONTEST ALERT!

Break out your best wigs, armor, capes, and creativity — Casper Comic Con’s Cosplay Contest is BACK!

Saturday, July 19 at 5 PM – Ages 15+

First Place Wins $500!

Sunday, July 20 at 3 PM – Ages 14 & Under

First Place Wins $200!

Whether you’re a seasoned cosplayer or a first-time hero, we want to see your best look hit the stage!

Ford Wyoming Center

Get ready to strut, pose, and impress the judges!

In the past, there have been some of the most original and exotic costumes ever, ranging from popular anime characters, comic book heroes and villains, steampunk themes and everything in between.

This is your chance to show off your fandom and imagination.

