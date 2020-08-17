Casper Events Center Will Be Closed Today For Repairs

If you're looking to purchase tickets for upcoming events at the Casper Events Center, you;ll have to wait until tomorrow.

The Casper Events Center announced this morning (August 17th, 2020), via their official Twitter page that they will be closed for repairs. They shared a photo and a message that read:

All Casper Events Center offices, including the SinclairTix Box Office, will be CLOSED ON Monday, August 17th for water line repairs. Please visit us online at http://SinclairTix.com to purchase tickets. We'll be back at it on Tuesday morning. Thank you for your patience.

The Casper Events Center is preparing for their next outside event, 307 Fest, which will take place on Wednesday, August 26th, 2020. Wyoming vendors and food trucks are still wanted. For more information, visit the official Casper Events Center Facebook page or call 307-235-8456.