Annual Great Duck Derby Will Fund Casper’s Crossroads Adventure Park

There is good news for local Casper area residents that are fans of Castle Park.

This year, proceeds from the Great Duck Derby will benefit the park.

A press release City of Casper stated:

Park Manager Randy Norvelle announced today that Casper’s Crossroads Adventure Park will receive fundraising proceeds from the Rotary Club of Casper’s annual Great Duck Derby. “We are honored and excited that the Casper Rotary Club is working with us to rehabilitate Crossroads Adventure Park, known to many as Castle Park,” said

Norvelle.

According to Norvelle, the average lifespan of a park is 20 years. “This is a full circle moment for the park. It was built by Rotary in 2004, and now, at 21 years old, it’s due for some care and attention in the form of major renovations,” stated Norvelle. The estimated cost of the renovations needed is $750,000.

This year’s Great Duck Derby is August 9th at Crossroads Park, in conjunction with the Platte River Trails Trust Riverfest. The $20 tickets to “adopt” a duck and enter into the race can be purchased online at Rotary’s website or from any local Rotarian. “Besides supporting the rehabilitation of Adventure Park, duck purchasers can win cash and other prizes,” reminded Norvelle.

You can find about more information at the Rotary’s Great Duck Derby webpage by clicking here.

