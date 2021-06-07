Casper PD Names Driver Who Hit House On Friday, Arrested For DUI

The Casper Police Department has named the driver who hit a house on 13th and McKinley Streets last week.

Police say 25-year-old Donovan James was booked into the Natrona County Detention Center on the recommended charge of misdemeanor DUI.

Get our free mobile app

It's unclear when he is expected to make an initial court appearance. James did not appear on the Natrona County Detention Center inmate list for Monday morning.

According to the Casper Police Department, the crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. Friday morning. A truck was heading east on 13th Street and left the roadway before hitting a house.

James was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Fortunately, police say, no one was in the house, which was hit by a driver last fall.

The roadway was closed for several hours following the incident.