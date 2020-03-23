Casper Police Department Share Hilarious Social Distancing Tactics

The Casper Police Department has been doing everything in their power to be informative, but also keeping things light-hearted during these interesting times.

First, they asked criminals to stop breaking the law during the coronavirus outbreak. Now, they have given an innovative tip to help make sure you practice social distancing by staying at home.

The official Casper Police Department Facebook page recently shared the following message:

Send us your selfies. #browsnotonfleek Having trouble forcing yourself to stay at home? Shave your eyebrows off!

As of yet, no brave Casperite has taken them up on the challenge, but they do have over 30 comments with memes and funny banter. I want to see at least one brave soul shave their eyebrows off. Of course, I also think Lieutenant Dan should be the first to volunteer.

To get you through your day, here's a funny video of celebrities with their eyebrows removed.