Casper Snowplows Working Tirelessly to Clear Snow, Still Struggling

Despite snowplow crews working tirelessly to clear a recent snowfall that's been dubbed historic, they're still struggling to get roads clear.

And the Casper Police Department says that is why members of the community should take time to check on their neighbors, particularly elderly neighbors who rely on services that may be unavailable on Monday.

Police say if someone encounters an emergency situation in checking on their neighbors, call the police department.

"Please allow our hard-working snowplow teams to work without interruption from stuck motorists," CPD said. "The skies may be clearing, but our roads are not yet safe for travel. Please, stay home and stay safe."