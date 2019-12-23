Christmas Will Likely Be Warmer Than Halloween In Casper This Year

If you were hoping for a white Christmas this year, it may not be in the cards. The National Weather Service is predicting a slight chance of rain and snow in the Casper area for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The high tomorrow is predicted to be around 47° during the daylight hours, with temperatures dropping to around 29° at night. There is a 20% chance of rain and snow in the evening of the 24th and another 20% chance of rain and snow after 3:00 pm on Christmas afternoon.

If the NWS is correct, that would mean it would be warmer on this Christmas than it was on Halloween. The high on October 31st, 2019 was only 32°, while the predicted high for December 25th, 2019 is 39°.