2020 College National Finals Rodeo Canceled

The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association announced on Wednesday that the College National Finals Rodeo will be canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The CNFR was scheduled for June 14-20 at the Casper Events Center and normally would draw hundreds of contestants from around the country.

NIRA Commissioner Roger Walters made this statement: We are devastated to be making this announcement. We wanted to be competing in Casper this summer, but we have to do the right thing to combat this Pandemic and keep our contestants and the State of Wyoming safe.”

The Casper College men's and women's teams, as well as the University of Wyoming men's and women's team, did qualify for the CNFR from the Central Rocky Mountain Region. The college rodeo circuit canceled the vast majority of their spring season due to the pandemic with the qualifiers determined by the fall schedule.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app