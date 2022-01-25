‘Dirty’ Colorado Cop Leaves Force with OnlyFans Gig and 30k

A Colorado woman who spent over 2 decades in law enforcement has left the force after colleagues exposed her OnlyFans side hustle.

According to a report from the New York Post, Melissa Williams, 46, has resigned from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Department after reaching a $30,000 separation agreement.

Williams was employed with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Department for the past 11 years and it's a career she thoroughly enjoyed. In fact, Williams dreamed of being in law enforcement since she was 14 years old.

Despite never identifying her profession or taking photographs or videos of herself in uniform, Williams insinuates that her job was not happy upon learning about Lexi Bella, her OnlyFans persona.

Loose Lips Sink Ships In Colorado

Williams began her OnlyFans hustle in May of 2020 and kept her two professions separated. Unfortunately, some of her colleagues at the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Department discovered her account and reported her to superiors.

It was in August of 2021 that Williams received a complaint via email that revealed that 5 of her colleagues had gained access to her account to review her "conduct" and that the department wanted to perform an internal affairs investigation.

Williams, however, felt that her colleagues did not have true concerns about her ability to maintain professionalism as a member of law enforcement, but instead simply wanted to see her naked and slut-shame her.

The OnlyFans creator states that her images were circulated throughout the office and the stress of the situation led her to take a 12-month leave that was signed off by her physician.

No Colorado Laws Broken?

While some may believe that William's behavior while off-duty may justify termination, Colorado law says otherwise.

In fact, the Lawful Off-Duty Activity statute prohibits employers from terminating employees for what they do outside of work, as long as they are lawful under state law.

