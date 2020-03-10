‘Dance Party Story Time’ Returns To Natrona County Library
If you haven't taken your little ones to experience this new innovative learning experience, now is the time!
Visit the Natrona County Library every Thursday at 10:30 am for their brand new moving & grooving StoryTime Dance Party, complete with dancing, singing, flashing lights, and exciting interactive story-telling.
Families with children ages 3 and up are invited to hop, bop and stop by the library for this awesome new StoryTime.
- WHEN: Thursday, March 12th, 2020 | 10:30 am - 11:00
- WHERE: Natrona County Library | Crawford Room
- AGES: 3 and up
- COST: Free
Call 307-577-READ (7323) or visit www.natronacountylibrary.org for more information.
