David Street Station Hosting ‘Halloween Carnival’ Event in October

With Halloween around the corner, there are new events for the kiddos popping up everyday.

The latest event is the Halloween Carnival taking place at David Street Station on Saturday, October 29th, 2022, beginning at noon.

The official David Street Station Facebook event page states:

It’s spooky season at David Street Station! Join us for our Halloween Carnival on October 29th from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM. Come get your BOO-gie on with dance lessons from Rising Star Tumbling and Dance, and take part in several Halloween themed games for the whole family. Put on your best costume, and let’s have a fab-BOO-lous time!

This event is free to attend!

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, October 29th, 2022 | noon to 2:00 pm

WHERE: David Street Station

AGES: All ages!

COST: Free!

Bring out the entire family and tell all your friends. This is sure to be fun event for all ages!

