Are your kiddos ready for some singing and dancing? High-energy musical performer Doctor Noize will present a series of shows for children at the Natrona County Library on Tuesday, August 13th at 1:00 and 3:00 pm; Wednesday, August 14th at 1:00 and 3:00 pm and Thursday, August 15th at 10:30 am and 1:00 pm.

Tickets will be handed out starting one hour prior to each performance.

WHEN: Aug 13th, 1:00pm & 3:00pm | Aug 14th, 1:00pm & 3:00pm | Aug 15th 10:30am & 1:00pm

WHERE: Crawford Room - Natrona County Library

COST: FREE

For more information, call 307-577-READ (7323) or visit www.natronacountylibrary.org.