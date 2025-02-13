Donor Alliance Hosting ‘Sip ‘N Save’ on Valentine’s Day Morning in Casper

Tomorrow morning (Friday, February 14th, 20205), join Donor Alliance for a cup of joe and learn how you can help save lives.

A press release from Donor Alliance Community Engagement Coordinator, Mary Schroer, states:

Love is in the air, and so is the power to save and heal lives! This Valentine’s Day isn’t just about chocolates and roses—it’s also National Donor Day, a time to recognize the heroic Wyomingites who have given the gift of life through organ, eye, and tissue donation.

This February 14th, Donor Alliance invites you to have a #HeartConversation with your loved ones. If you have the little heart on your driver license, let your family know about your decision to be an organ, eye, and tissue donor. That little heart carries a big impact! One person can save up to 8 lives through organ donation and save and heal up to 75 others through tissue donation.

Sip, Save, and Say YES to Saving Lives! Join Donor Alliance and The Chris Klug Foundation for a Sip 'N Save event on Friday, February 14, from 7 AM – 9 AM at The Copper Cup Coffee Company in Casper.

Here's why you don't want to miss it:

Free coffee sleeves with an inspiring message about organ and tissue donation

$5 off for the first 50 customers who show the heart on their license

Exciting announcement: A new way to check the box and register as an organ, eye, and tissue donor!

For more information or to find out how to be a donor, click here or call 307-577-1700.

