It has been less than a year since Dr. Chronics Concentrates & Vapes opened up their second location in Mills, but they're already expending with their third store.

Set to have their grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 14th, 2025, this new location is located in the old Cy Discount Liquor and Back Door Lounge building located 840 Cy Avenue.

Both the inside and out are being remodeled by 307 IEP (Interior and Exterior Painting).

Dr. Chronic's Opening Up Third Location in the Former CY Discount Liquor Cielo Guerra loading...

After speaking with owner and operated, Cielo Guerra, they have big plans for this new location. It will be their new hub, as it has a drive through and is more central location (their primary location is located at 4430 E Yellowstone Highway in Evansville and the superstore is located at : 4685 W Yellowstone Highway in Mills).

The grand opening will have giveaways, music, food trucks, raffles and giveaways.

Dr. Chronic's Opening Up Third Location in the Former CY Discount Liquor Cielo Guerra loading...

Get our free mobile app

Make sure to follow Dr. Chronics Concentrates & Vapes LLC on Facebook (here) to stay abreast of everything they have planned for the grand opening.

13 Now Defunct Casper Bars - Then & Now Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke