One More Cooler Day Before Warmer Temperatures Return to Wyoming

Wyomingites can expect the cooler evening temps to stick around for awhile, but after today (Monday, September 23rd, 2024), the daytime temps are forecasted to be quite warm for this time of year.

The official US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page poste a pair of graphics, along with a caption that read:

A weak cold front will bring breezy conditions to portions of the area. A warming trend will begin tomorrow. Mainly dry weather will continue through most of the week.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming also shared a more detailed daily graphic, that compares the all record highs for the date (starting with Wednesday), with the forecasted temperatures. The post stated:

Following passage of a weak weather disturbance Monday, a ridge of high pressure will build across the western US this week. Daytime highs climb to much above normal both Wednesday and Thursday, possibly holding on for Friday. Current projections keep daily highs below record readings, largely thanks to a warm stretch at the end of September 2015. Check out the 97F in Greybull on 9/26/2015! That is the warmest it has been that late in the season at Greybull.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming advices residents to be prepared for daylight hours to start getting shorter and shorter until late December.

Fall is now officially upon us.

