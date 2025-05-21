Food Truck Food Court Returns to Oil City Beer Company This Afternoon

One thing I always look forward to when the temperature starts hitting up is the return of food truck season and it is now here.

Today (Wednesday, May 21st, 2025), is the first Food Truck Food Court at Oil City Beer Company.

The event begins at 4:00 pm and lasts until 8:00 pm, with the taproom staying open until 9:00 pm.

There will also be a musical performance by Knuckles.

Today's food truck lineup includes:

Quesadilla King

Hawiian Kine Grinz

I'Scream 4 Wings

I'Scream 4 Ice Cream

Come out and enjoy some good music, good food and good drinks with great people.

