Ford Wyoming Center Announces ‘Shinedown’ Concert July 2022

The Ford Wyoming Center recently announced the "Take Off To Planet Zero" tour is coming to Casper this summer.

SHINEDOWN will return to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, WY with special guest Ayron Jones on Monday, July 11th, 2022. Doors open at 7:00 pm and the show starts at 8:00 pm. Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale on Friday, April 1st, 2022 at 10:00 am.

*Stay tuned for presale info coming at you on Thursday morning.*

Shinedown was last in concert in Casper back on July 21st, 2012. It'll be awesome to have them back!

