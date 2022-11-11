Ford Wyoming Center Is Giving Away ‘Golden Ticket’ Package to See Snoop Dogg

The Holidaze of Blaze Tour, featuring Snoop Dogg and T-Pain, is coming to the Ford Wyoming Center this holiday season, but now you have a chance to win your way in and hangout backstage with the Doggfather.

The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page shared the contest rules and details, which state:

Snoop Dogg’s coveted GOLDEN TICKET has landed at the Ford Wyoming Center for the show taking place on December 21st!

*!* WIN YOUR GOLDEN TICKET HERE *!*

Snoop Dogg has released ONE GOLDEN TICKET to be given away on social media PER MARKET for his upcoming HOLIDAZE OF BLAZE Tour featuring performances from the Doggfather himself, T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and special guest Justin Champagne.

You can ENTER TO WIN in THREE EAZY STEPS!

(1) LIKE this POST

(2) SHARE this POST with THREE of your friends

(3) LIKE & FOLLOW the Holidaze of Blaze Event on Facebook as we will announce the winner there!

By following these three steps, you will be ENTERED TO WIN our drawing that will take place at 10 am on Friday, November 18th!

The WINNER will receive 2 (two) premium tickets to the concert, 1 (one) VIP Meet & Greet with Snoop Dogg, 1 (one) Death Row Chain* presented by Snoop Dogg, 2 (two) VIP After-Party Tickets featuring a 30-minute DJ Set with Snoop Dogg, 2 (two) Swag Bags filled with over $200 in Snoop Dogg Merch, 2 (two) keepsake posters, AND MORE!

Tickets are SELLING FAST… so DON’T MISS OUT as this show will SELL OUT! Purchase your tickets to the show NOW by clicking the link HERE: https://bit.ly/3DYvpff

* Death Row Chains are made by King Ice, and they are 14K Gold Plated with handset CZ stones.

Get our free mobile app

The Holidaze of Blaze event details are as follows:

WHEN - Wednesday, December 21st, 2022 | Starts at 7:00 pm

WHERE - Ford Wyoming Center

COST - Range from $49.00 to $199.00 (prices subject to change)

This is your chance to not only enjoy the concert for free, but also to hangout back stage with Uncle Snoop and own one of the iconic Death Row Records chains!

Jeffree Star's Hidden Hills Mansion Jeffree Star's Mansion in Hidden Hills California