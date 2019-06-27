Are you a gamer? Would you like to test out some of the highest grade virtual reality gaming without having to spend any money? The Natrona County Library is giving you that chance!

Immerse yourself in a new world by testing out the Natrona County Library's virtual reality system on Saturday, July 6th, 2019. Stop by between 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm to choose from over 30 virtual reality games and apps to play on the HTC Vive. This event is free and open to the public.

WHERE : Crawford Room - Natrona County Library

Saturday, July 6th, 2019 | 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

All ages

FREE

The HTC Vive is provided by the Natrona County Library Foundation.