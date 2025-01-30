Great News Casper: Hozier Is Coming to the Ford Wyoming Center This June

The masses have been not-so-patiently waiting for Irish singer, Hozier, to announce the make up dates for the concert he missed due to an illness back in August of last year.

The Ford Wyoming Center announced the new concert tour date via their Facebook page with a tour poster and a caption that read:

IT'S OFFICIAL! Hozier is coming to Casper on Monday, June 30th!

Tickets from the original date will be valid for the new show. If you can’t make it, refunds are available until March 1st—call the Sinclair Box Office at 307-577-3030 to request yours.

Missed out the first time? Tickets go back on sale Thursday, February 6th, at 2:00 PM! Don’t miss your chance! #Hozier #CasperEvents

Get our free mobile app

Keep in mind, if you purchased tickets for the original 2024 show, those tickets will be honored for June 30th, 2025 show.

Keep an eye on the Ford Wyoming Center website and social media pages for beat the box off deals, if you haven't previously purchased tickets for the tour.

EVERY Major Artist That Has Performed at Casper Events Center 1982-2024 Here are all of the major artists that have ever performed at the Casper Events Center IN ORDER. (Now the Ford Wyoming Center)